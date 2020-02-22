Prince Andrew has 'shut the door' on co-operation in Epstein case: prosecutor

(CNN) Prince Andrew has "completely shut the door" on voluntarily cooperating with a US investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's co-conspirators, prosecutors in New York have said, despite the royal's public offers to help with any probe into the disgraced financier if required. The Duke has come under...
Prince Andrew, the Duke of York has hired Britain's most respected extradition lawyer as the FBI investigates his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •NYTimes.com
