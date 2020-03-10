Global  

Australian PM says stimulus package will be announced soon

Reuters Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday the government will soon announce measures to stimulate an economy hammered by the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, as the local share market came in for another turbulent session.
