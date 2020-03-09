Ethiopia Airlines crash report focuses on Boeing's faulty systems

Ethiopian investigators singled out faulty systems on a Boeing 737 MAX plane in an interim report on last year's Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed 157 people, piling pressure on the U.S. jetmaker on the eve of the disaster's anniversary.



