Ethiopia Airlines crash report focuses on Boeing's faulty systems
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () Ethiopian investigators singled out faulty systems on a Boeing 737 MAX plane in an interim report on last year's Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed 157 people, piling pressure on the U.S. jetmaker on the eve of the disaster's anniversary.
A year after Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 crashed shortly after take-off, killing all 157 on board, a village near the crash site held a memorial while in the United States a draft report blames the plane's design for the disaster. Soraya Ali reports.