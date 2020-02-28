Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Investors, analysts see market turmoil and recession as threat to Trump re-election bid

Investors, analysts see market turmoil and recession as threat to Trump re-election bid

Reuters India Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
With the U.S. markets in turmoil due to coronavirus-driven recession fears and plunging oil prices, investors and analysts on Monday said they were factoring in the possibility that a blackening economic outlook could imperil President Donald Trump's re-election bid.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Could Cost Trump the Election, Warns Goldman Sachs [Video]Coronavirus Could Cost Trump the Election, Warns Goldman Sachs

Coronavirus Could Cost Trump the Election, Warns Goldman Sachs Goldman Sachs analysts released the assessment in a report published Wednesday night. Goldman Sachs Report, via CNN Analysts further..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

S&P/ASX 200 futures strong after US markets sharply rebound

S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) (ASX:XJO) futures are pointing to a very strong open after US markets finished up around 4%. Democratic nominee Joe Biden was become...
Proactive Investors

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.