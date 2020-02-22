Global  

Prince Andrew 'shut the door' on Epstein probe cooperation - U.S. prosecutor

Reuters India Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Britain's Prince Andrew has declined to cooperate with a U.S. investigation into possible co-conspirators of deceased financier and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, a U.S. prosecutor said on Monday.
Prince Andrew: 'Shut The Door' Epstein Investigation

Prince Andrew: 'Shut The Door' Epstein Investigation 00:38

 (CNN) Prince Andrew has "completely shut the door" on voluntarily cooperating with a US investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's co-conspirators, prosecutors in New York have said, despite the royal's public offers to help with any probe into the disgraced financier if required. The Duke has come under...

