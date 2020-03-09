Global  

Italy in nationwide lockdown to prevent spread of coronavirus

Al Jazeera Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Since coronavirus first emerged in China late last year, Italy has become Europe's hardest-hit country.
Streets of Milan are eerily empty amid coronavirus lockdown

Streets of Milan are eerily empty amid coronavirus lockdown 01:46

 The usually crowded city of Milan is more or less shut down after the government, hoping to stop the spread of coronavirus, imposed a lockdown across several regions in the north of Italy.

Long queues at Rome supermarket

Italians queued at night to stock up with essential goods after a nationwide lockdown was announced to curb the spread of coronavirus.
BBC News

Coronavirus: 200 New Zealanders in Italy ahead of lockdown, public becoming restless

Coronavirus: 200 New Zealanders in Italy ahead of lockdown, public becoming restlessIt is understood that more than 200 Kiwis are currently in Italy, a country about to enter nationwide lockdown in response to the coronavirus.In less than three...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •CBS News

alchannelal

Al channel Al RT @AJENews: Since coronavirus first emerged in China late last year, Italy has become Europe's hardest-hit country. https://t.co/uwkMMqhjRT 6 minutes ago

WakoJoel

Wako Joel #Italy has imposed unprecedented travel restrictions on its 60 million people to control the deadly #coronavirus ou… https://t.co/jigRL3wLsA 35 minutes ago

opennewswindow

Open News Window Italy in nationwide lockdown to prevent spread of coronavirus – Al Jazeera English https://t.co/qWCvqdcsD7 46 minutes ago

BlacknessIn

Anchored In Blackness 🏴 They put up borders to keep war torn people from Africa out, but not they are the ones that have been exiled from t… https://t.co/tVSyCRFrS4 46 minutes ago

akuhambaallah99

ingat mati sokmo deh Italy in nationwide lockdown to prevent spread of coronavirus @AJENews https://t.co/Z2Epz7OstK 54 minutes ago

peacefmonline

Peace FM Online Italy-In-Nationwide-Lockdown-To-Prevent-Spread-Of-Coronavirus https://t.co/RedVkoCcGS https://t.co/eACJQprSct 56 minutes ago

PersianKittenz

Catty PaulaTicks 😺 Al Jazeera English: Italy in nationwide lockdown to prevent spread of coronavirus. https://t.co/UNknyEhnpz via @GoogleNews 1 hour ago

levaly2

Lynne Evans Italy in nationwide lockdown to prevent spread of coronavirus @AJENews https://t.co/FwWa55hAoM 1 hour ago

