Taliban wait for Afghan president to order release of fighters in prisoner swap

Reuters Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
The Taliban sent vehicles for fighters set to be released by the Afghan government in a prisoner swap expected to be announced on Tuesday, and were ready to honor their side of the deal by handing over 1,000 captured government troops, militant leaders said.
Pakistan wants Taliban to rule Afghanistan, says brother of former Afghan President

Pakistan wants Taliban to rule Afghanistan, says brother of former Afghan President 02:15

 Pakistan wants Taliban to rule Afghanistan, says brother of former Afghan President

‘Prisoner release can’t be a pre-condition’: Ashraf Ghani on US-Taliban deal [Video]‘Prisoner release can’t be a pre-condition’: Ashraf Ghani on US-Taliban deal

Days after US and Taliban signed a peace deal, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has raised an objection to the prisoner release clause. Addressing a press conference, Ghani said that no commitment has..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:20Published

President Ghani rejects peace deal's prisoner swap with Taliban

Government never committed to set free 5,000 Taliban prisoners as a precondition for talks with the group, says Ghani.

Government never committed to set free 5,000 Taliban prisoners as a precondition for talks with the group, says Ghani.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:48Published


Taliban prepare for Afghan president to order prisoner swap

The Taliban sent vehicles for fighters set to be released by the Afghan government in a prisoner swap expected to be announced on Tuesday, and were ready to...
Reuters

Kabul needs ‘executive guarantee’ before freeing Taliban prisoners under peace deal with US – Afghan president

Kabul needs ‘executive guarantee’ before freeing Taliban prisoners under peace deal with US – Afghan presidentThe proposed release of 5,000 jailed Taliban fighters, required under their peace deal with the US, can happen only if the Afghan government gets a guarantee...
WorldNews Also reported by •RTTNews

