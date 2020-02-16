Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Jyotiraditya Scindia quits Congress, meets PM Modi

Jyotiraditya Scindia quits Congress, meets PM Modi

Khaleej Times Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
At least 19 Congress MLAs close to Scindia have submited their resignations.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Turmoil worsens in Madhya Pradesh: 17 pro-Scindia MLAs fly out | Oneindia News

Turmoil worsens in Madhya Pradesh: 17 pro-Scindia MLAs fly out | Oneindia News 03:56

 THE KAMAL NATH-LED CONGRESS GOVERNMENT IN MADHYA PRADESH IS FACING A CRISIS AND PARTY LEADER JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA SEEMS TO BE AT THE CORE OF THE CRISIS. THE STOCK MARKETS CRASHED BY 5 PER CENT ON MONDAY ON THE BACK OF RAMPAGING CORONAVIRUS AND PLUNGING CRUDE OIL PRICES. BSE SENSEX ENDED 1942 POINTS...

Recent related videos from verified sources

‘Fighting for people’s issues my dharm’: Jyotiraditya Scindia [Video]‘Fighting for people’s issues my dharm’: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has lashed out at the MP government yet again. Scindia reiterated his threat to hit the streets if the promises made in the manifesto were not fulfilled.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:50Published

Jyotiraditya Scindia is not against anybody Digvijaya Singh on rift within Congress [Video]Jyotiraditya Scindia is not against anybody Digvijaya Singh on rift within Congress

Jyotiraditya Scindia is not against anybody Digvijaya Singh on rift within Congress

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Madhya Pradesh political crisis: Jyotiraditya Scindia meets PM Modi, Shah

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital on Tuesday,  just a day
Hindu Also reported by •IndiaTimesDNAMid-DayZee News

Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns from Congress, CM Kamal Nath government set to collapse

In a major jolt to Congress, senior Madhya Pradesh leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday (March 10) quit the party. Scindia posted his resignation letter on...
Zee News Also reported by •Hindu

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Stan61290737

Stan RT @DalrympleWill: Rahul & Sonia need to read the writing on the wall and resign before the rest of Congress follows Scindia into the BJP… 13 seconds ago

Mishra_Suprakas

Pandit Suprakash Mishra. #MadhyaPradesh News #Live: #jyotiraditya #scindia quits #Congress; 19 MLAs submit #resignations https://t.co/a8UVOdquKy 40 seconds ago

Thass283

Thass RT @WIONews: #BREAKING | #JyotiradityaScindia met with Prime Minister @narendramodi and home minister @AmitShah earlier today @JM_Scindia… 2 minutes ago

dssheth15

Dharmesh S, Sheth (lakhan) RT @indiatvnews: Jyotiraditya Scindia quits party, tenders resignation to Congress President Sonia Gandhi https://t.co/swoW9BdNab 2 minutes ago

HimangshuSarm16

Himangshu Sarma RT @indiatvnews: MP Crisis LIVE: Expelled Scindia quits Congress, likely to join BJP; 20 party MLAs also quit #MadhyaPradeshCrisis #Madhya… 3 minutes ago

NewsMobileIndia

NewsMobile #MadhyaPradeshPoliticalCrisis: 19 Congress MLAs resign after #JyotiradityaScindia quits #MadhyaPradesh https://t.co/eZ8FZNRDZ2 4 minutes ago

dssheth15

Dharmesh S, Sheth (lakhan) RT @indiatvnews: MP political crisis: Jyotiraditya Scindia quits Congress, 19 MLAs from MP assembly also resign | via @IndiaTVNews #Congr… 5 minutes ago

indiatvnews

India TV MP Crisis LIVE: Expelled Scindia quits Congress, likely to join BJP; 20 party MLAs also quit #MadhyaPradeshCrisis… https://t.co/yYUV6q9nLY 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.