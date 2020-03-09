Global  

Trump news – live: White House sources say president fretting over coronavirus, as Biden opens huge poll lead over Sanders in series of key states

Trump news – live: White House sources say president fretting over coronavirus, as Biden opens huge poll lead over Sanders in series of key states

Independent Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Follow the latest updates
News video: Trump floats 'very substantial' payroll tax cut

Trump floats 'very substantial' payroll tax cut 01:04

 President Donald Trump said on Monday the White House will discuss with Congress on Tuesday possibly cutting payroll taxes to support the economy as it deals with the coronavirus outbreak.

#VOTE: Idaho prepares for 2020 Presidential Primary Election on Tuesday [Video]#VOTE: Idaho prepares for 2020 Presidential Primary Election on Tuesday

Are you ready to vote? Primary voters will choose who will face off against likely Republican nominee President Trump.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 03:35Published

White House shares 'manipulated' and 'partly false' video of Joe Biden | #TheCube [Video]White House shares 'manipulated' and 'partly false' video of Joe Biden | #TheCube

The viral clip appears to show the Democrat frontrunner endorsing Donald Trump as US President but had been shortened to remove the end of his sentence.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:36Published


Biden aims for big Michigan win, while Sanders looks to keep White House hopes alive

Joe Biden hopes to take a big step toward the Democratic presidential nomination on Tuesday when six states cast votes, while Bernie Sanders aims for an upset...
Reuters Also reported by •IndiaTimesMediaite

Mark Meadows, Trump’s incoming chief of staff, to self-quarantine over coronavirus fears

Mark Meadows, President Trump’s incoming White House chief of staff, may have come in contact with the Conservative Political Action Conference attendee who...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •CBS NewsMediaiteJapan TodayBelfast Telegraph

