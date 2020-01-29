Global  

Britain's Johnson faces lawmaker revolt over Huawei 5G decision

Reuters Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces his first rebellion on Tuesday over his decision to allow China's Huawei a role in building the country's 5G phone network.
Former Australian PM explains to Nigel Farage why Huawei decision is bad [Video]Former Australian PM explains to Nigel Farage why Huawei decision is bad

Former Australian PM explains to Nigel Farage why Huawei decision is bad

Boris Johnson defends Huawei decision [Video]Boris Johnson defends Huawei decision

Boris Johnson has defended the Government's decision to give Huawei a role in the UK's 5G network, saying it would not do anything to compromise the country's critical national security infrastructure.

Boris Johnson faces Commons revolt over Huawei decision

Boris Johnson faces Commons revolt over Huawei decisionBoris Johnson is facing the prospect of his first Commons rebellion since the general election over his decision to allow Huawei a role in building the UK’s 5G...
Huawei Places A Wedge In The US’s Relationship With Britain

The decision Johnson’s government made in early February to move forward with Huawei’s development made Trump livid
