Kremlin says Trump cannot visit Russia for Victory Day in May

Reuters Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the United States had told Moscow that U.S. President Donald Trump would not travel to Russia to mark Victory Day on May 9.
