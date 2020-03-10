Global  

Russia's ruling party backs idea of allowing Putin to run again for president: RIA

Tuesday, 10 March 2020
Russia's ruling United Russia party said on Tuesday it would back a constitutional amendment that would allow President Vladimir Putin to run again for president, the RIA news agency reported, a prospect Putin has previously played down.
News video: Putin considering law change to keep power

Putin considering law change to keep power 01:57

 Russia's ruling party says it would back an amendment to the constitution that would allow Vladimir Putin to stay on as president until at least 2036, if he decided to pursue such a motion. Adam Reed reports.

