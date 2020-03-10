Global  

Congress leaders slam Scindia, say he chose ‘personal ambition’ over ideology

Hindu Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
A shell-shocked Congress, in a largely symbolic move of no consequence, expelled Mr. Scindia on charges of anti-party activities
Several Congress leaders slammed Jyotiraditya Scindia for quitting the party, accusing him of betraying the trust of the people and placing "personal ambition"...
IndiaTimes

Personal ambition played major part in Scindia's decision: Adhir

Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury on Tuesday said ideology did not matter to Jyotiraditya Scindia, and claimed that "political convenience" and "personal ambition"...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

martinv17

VM Friend RT @TOIIndiaNews: Congress leaders slam Scindia, say he chose 'personal ambition' over ideology https://t.co/hL7ikxvJe0 48 minutes ago

faisalkhantrs

Faisal Khan 🇮🇳 RT @ABPNews: #Congress Leaders Slam Jyotiraditya Scindia, Say He Chose 'Personal Ambition' Over Ideology https://t.co/H1YD1P6g4i 1 hour ago

ckwbckwbckwb

chikuwabu Congress leaders slam Scindia, say he chose 'personal ambition' over ideology https://t.co/tT82soGIxc 1 hour ago

mgoriganti

MAHENDER GORIGANTI What ideology SCUMgress party with Jihadi hand ever had ?? or when they formed gov. with Hindutva party in Maharash… https://t.co/RfZZoc3wkm 1 hour ago

itsrealrohit

Rohit Chouhan Congress leaders slam Scindia, say he chose 'personal ambition' over ideology https://t.co/dSeqDamYv7 https://t.co/1IG7ZMt4am 1 hour ago

TOIIndiaNews

TOI India Congress leaders slam Scindia, say he chose 'personal ambition' over ideology https://t.co/hL7ikxvJe0 2 hours ago

ABPNews

ABP News #Congress Leaders Slam Jyotiraditya Scindia, Say He Chose 'Personal Ambition' Over Ideology https://t.co/H1YD1P6g4i 2 hours ago

editorji

editorji #MPPoliticalCrisis | #Congress leaders slam 'self indulgent' Scindia #JyotiradityaScindia #MadhyaPradeshCrisis https://t.co/1Z6LjWKoqo 3 hours ago

