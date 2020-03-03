Global  

Parliament, schools shut down in Spain as coronavirus spreads

Reuters Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Spain shut down schools in several regions, suspended flights from Italy and closed the lower house of parliament for at least a week after a a lawmaker tested positive for the coronavirus, in the hope of stemming a growing outbreak.
