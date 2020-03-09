Global  

US servicemen killed in Iraq during mission against ISIS identified, were part of Marine Raider Battalion

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Two U.S. Marines killed by “enemy forces” in north-central Iraq on Sunday during a mission to eliminate an ISIS terrorist stronghold have been identified.
2 US service members killed in Iraq during mission against ISIS

Two U.S. service members were killed by enemy forces Sunday while advising and accompanying Iraqi Security Forces during a mission to eliminate an ISIS terrorist...
