Mom, son rescued from coronavirus quarantine hotel collapse in China after 52 hours trapped

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
A mother and her 10-year-old son have been rescued from the collapse of a coronavirus quarantine site in southeastern China after being trapped beneath the rubble for 52 hours.
News video: Coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China

Coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China 01:09

 Several people have died and more remain trapped after a hotel, where people were being observed for coronavirus, collapsed in China on Saturday evening. David Doyle reports.

After Being Trapped 52 Hours in Debris a Mom and Her Son Are Rescued From Collapsed Hotel [Video]After Being Trapped 52 Hours in Debris a Mom and Her Son Are Rescued From Collapsed Hotel

A mother and her son were rescued from the rubble two days after a collapsed quarantine hotel in China. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Chinese man rescued after being trapped in collapsed coronavirus hotel for almost three days [Video]Chinese man rescued after being trapped in collapsed coronavirus hotel for almost three days

A man was rescued after being trapped in a collapsed hotel containing suspected coronavirus patients for 69 hours in southern China. The video, filmed in the city of Quanzhou in Fujian Province on..

Coronavirus Quarantine Hotel in China Collapses, Killing 10

Coronavirus Quarantine Hotel in China Collapses, Killing 10At least 10 people were killed in the collapse of a Chinese hotel that housed quarantined victims who had arrived from other parts of China affected by the...
HNGN

10-Year-Old Survives 52 Hours Trapped in Rubble After Coronavirus Quarantine Hotel Collapses in China


TIME

