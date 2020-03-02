National guard deployed to New York coronavirus hotspot

Global  

Independent Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced the deployment of the National Guard to New Rochelle, and the establishment of a containment zone.
Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Declares State Of Emergency In New York

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Declares State Of Emergency In New York

 Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in New York after announcing more than 30 new confirmed cases Saturday.

Bill de Blasio, NYC Officials Provide Coronavirus Update

Mayor Bill de Blasio held a news conference along with other New York City officials to discuss the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

New York scaling up coronavirus tests after first reported case, Cuomo says

New York City reported its first coronavirus patient, a health care worker returning from Iran. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state has been preparing...
Amtrak canceling nonstop Acela between New York and DC after coronavirus concerns reduce demand

Amtrak is canceling its Acela nonstop service between Washington D.C. and New York, because of coronavirus concerns reducing demand.
