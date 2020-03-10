Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Congress set for classified briefings on securing elections

Congress set for classified briefings on securing elections

Seattle Times Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the House and Senate are receiving classified briefings Tuesday on election security, the first since intelligence officials warned lawmakers of new Russian efforts to interfere in the 2020 election. The briefings come amid voting in the 2020 presidential primaries and after intelligence officials told lawmakers last month that Russia is […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime Congress set for classified briefings on securing elections - Mar 10 @ 7:59 PM ET https://t.co/eF2rsYVSiL 7 minutes ago

clickondetroit

ClickOnDetroit Lawmakers briefed on Russian attempts to sow discord in US https://t.co/cLyHDUlCQw 26 minutes ago

rouut

Rouut Congress set for classified briefings on securing elections https://t.co/cMHjgweYYv https://t.co/cMHjgweYYv 52 minutes ago

rouut

Rouut Congress set for classified briefings on securing elections https://t.co/ClqMo6ySGo https://t.co/ClqMo6ySGo 52 minutes ago

rouut

Rouut Congress set for classified briefings on securing elections https://t.co/wDfTANLELt https://t.co/wDfTANLELt 52 minutes ago

rouut

Rouut Congress set for classified briefings on securing elections https://t.co/FLw21ga8yW https://t.co/FLw21ga8yW 52 minutes ago

krgv

KRGV CHANNEL 5 NEWS Congress set for classified briefings on securing elections https://t.co/cNGduDahUY #rgv https://t.co/6C2rIleUFL 2 hours ago

NBC6News

KTAL NBC 6 News The briefings come amid voting in the 2020 presidential primaries and after intelligence officials told lawmakers l… https://t.co/5glLg8HevE 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.