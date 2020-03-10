Congress set for classified briefings on securing elections Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the House and Senate are receiving classified briefings Tuesday on election security, the first since intelligence officials warned lawmakers of new Russian efforts to interfere in the 2020 election. The briefings come amid voting in the 2020 presidential primaries and after intelligence officials told lawmakers last month that Russia is […] 👓 View full article

