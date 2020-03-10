Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Alex Jones: Conspiracy theorist arrested for DWI in Texas

Alex Jones: Conspiracy theorist arrested for DWI in Texas

Independent Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been arrested for driving while intoxicated in the early hours of Tuesday morning, according to CBS Austin.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones Arrested In Texas For DWI

Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones Arrested In Texas For DWI 00:40

 Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was arrested in Texas on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated, the Travis County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday. Katie Johnston reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones arrested for DWI in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was arrested in Texas on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated, authorities said Tuesday. Jones...
Seattle Times

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones charged with DWI in Texas, authorities say

Texas police say Austin-based Alex Jones was booked into the Travis County Jail on a charge of driving while intoxicated just after midnight Tuesday.  
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LopezLovinLife

Lopez 🗣Resists RT @small1ldy1: Our illustrious Medal of Honor recipient. Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones Arrested on DWI Charge #wtp2020 @wtp__2020 https:… 2 seconds ago

naninjanator

naninjanator RT @kylegriffin1: Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was arrested early Tuesday morning on charges of driving while intoxicated, acc… 3 seconds ago

EvilMark665

😈Evil Mark😈 Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones charged with DWI in Texas, authorities say https://t.co/f191ZbW72J 3 seconds ago

SirJacobs_

nose RT @BNONews: BREAKING: Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones arrested in Texas for driving while intoxicated, released on $3,000 bail - KEYE https… 4 seconds ago

Nelanne

Loni RT @swimmerbr78: For anyone who needs a feel-good, uplifting news story today: Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was arrested early Tuesday m… 6 seconds ago

authorkimdavis

Kim Davis RT @willsommer: Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was arrested this morning on a DWI charge https://t.co/etkpUnH6Wh 6 seconds ago

RunLove

RunLove RT @lawcrimenews: InfoWars Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones Arrested for Alleged DWI in Texas https://t.co/15rRGFttV6 https://t.co/rl9VhEL8ng 7 seconds ago

PaleoDietxxx

paleo diet Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones Arrested on DWI Charge - The Daily Beast https://t.co/M2UQwD4t9X https://t.co/rAcORDAOIt 10 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.