Harvard To Close In-Person Classes Due To Coronavirus

Newsy Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Harvard To Close In-Person Classes Due To CoronavirusWatch VideoHarvard University has announced that it is shutting its campus to students and moving all classes online in an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The university president told students Tuesday to not return to school after spring break ends March 23rd and that "the decision to move to virtual...
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: Harvard University Moving Classes Online Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Harvard University Moving Classes Online Amid Coronavirus Concerns 00:28

 Harvard students are being told not to return from spring break over coronavirus fears.

Harvard To Close In-Person Classes Due To Coronavirus [Video]Harvard To Close In-Person Classes Due To Coronavirus

The university president told students to not return to school after spring break ends March 23rd

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:13Published

CPS: No Plans To Close Schools For Now, Despite Coronavirus Concerns [Video]CPS: No Plans To Close Schools For Now, Despite Coronavirus Concerns

With a CPS worker testing positive for the coronavirus, the Chicago Public School District said, for now, there are no plans to cancel classes and that cleaning efforts throughout city schools are..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:26Published


Harvard to move to virtual classes amid coronavirus outbreak

Harvard University asked its students on Tuesday not to return to campus after Spring Break and said it would begin moving to virtual instruction for graduate...
Reuters

Harvard suspends in-person classes, moves online in wake of coronavirus

Harvard University announced Tuesday that all classes will be suspended in person and moved to online as a result of the coronavirus, following the lead of...
FOXNews.com

MorriganResists

MorriganResists RT @patrickraynolds: @mlipsitch @paulg @Harvard UCSD announced yesterday that all lecture and discussion courses will be delivered remotely… 2 hours ago

patrickraynolds

Patrick Reynolds @mlipsitch @paulg @Harvard UCSD announced yesterday that all lecture and discussion courses will be delivered remot… https://t.co/lTCkt4bbV5 3 hours ago

