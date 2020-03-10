Harvard To Close In-Person Classes Due To Coronavirus

Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch VideoHarvard University has announced that it is shutting its campus to students and moving all classes online in an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.



The university president told students Tuesday to not return to school after spring break ends March 23rd and that "the decision to move to virtual... Watch VideoHarvard University has announced that it is shutting its campus to students and moving all classes online in an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.The university president told students Tuesday to not return to school after spring break ends March 23rd and that "the decision to move to virtual 👓 View full article

