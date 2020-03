Boat Shoes Woodson If you didn't feel like a single, hopless loser before just know that this guy got married in prison while serving… https://t.co/yFQ2OPQRtO 13 minutes ago WHSVnews Lee Boyd Malvo - the D.C. sniper serving life in prison for the shooting spree that terrorized a region - is now a… https://t.co/rCkXvxkEkz 22 minutes ago greeen Sniper Lee Malvo Marries While Serving Life in Prison - https://t.co/5quWjlJFnU 51 minutes ago Polygon Politics RT @MattBarakat: Sniper Lee Malvo marries while serving life in prison (from @AP) https://t.co/kALbiSITzH 58 minutes ago Matthew Barakat Sniper Lee Malvo marries while serving life in prison (from @AP) https://t.co/kALbiSITzH 59 minutes ago Eric Godfrey "Sniper Lee Malvo Marries While Serving Life in Prison" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/9NrrA72Rse 1 hour ago Star World Sniper Lee Malvo marries while serving life in prison https://t.co/4szCKNXPRq 1 hour ago