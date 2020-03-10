‘The Hunt’ pits Red vs Blue in a violent, bipartisan farce

NEW YORK (AP) — Last fall, the violent satire “The Hunt” became ensnarled by some of the very politics it so playfully parodies. Universal Pictures pulled “The Hunt” from release after a series of deadly shootings and wave of right-wing criticism, including from President Trump. He called it a movie “made in order to inflame […]

