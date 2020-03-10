Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > ‘The Hunt’ pits Red vs Blue in a violent, bipartisan farce

‘The Hunt’ pits Red vs Blue in a violent, bipartisan farce

Seattle Times Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Last fall, the violent satire “The Hunt” became ensnarled by some of the very politics it so playfully parodies. Universal Pictures pulled “The Hunt” from release after a series of deadly shootings and wave of right-wing criticism, including from President Trump. He called it a movie “made in order to inflame […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Police hunt three thugs after violent racist attack on Glasgow bus

Police hunt three thugs after violent racist attack on Glasgow busThe two men were racially abused, assaulted and robbed while travelling home.
Daily Record


Tweets about this

CabbageTV

Shawn Cabbagestalk ‘The Hunt’ pits Red vs Blue in a violent, bipartisan farce https://t.co/43NIcXSTnf 9 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen 'The Hunt' Pits Red Vs Blue in a Violent, Bipartisan Farce - https://t.co/1ByqUtrw7e 12 minutes ago

971theticketxyt

97.1 The Ticket 'The Hunt' Pits Red Vs Blue In A Violent, Bipartisan Farce https://t.co/OayLaRPlCO 35 minutes ago

ViolenceFreeRI

Violence-FreeRI "'The Hunt' Pits Red vs Blue in a Violent, Bipartisan Farce" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/p1m5GJQg2D https://t.co/SjqilHuXls 38 minutes ago

sapiopath

Martin Sirakov "'The Hunt' Pits Red vs Blue in a Violent, Bipartisan Farce" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/9q4qpr8pBY https://t.co/UDK4keehvt 38 minutes ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 HEADLINES: 'The Hunt' pits Red vs Blue in a violent, bipartisan farce https://t.co/AH7F466WSa 49 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.