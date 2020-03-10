Global  

Air Canada suspends flights to and from Italy due to coronavirus

Reuters Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Air Canada said on Tuesday it will suspend its service to and from Italy, as the country imposed a nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
