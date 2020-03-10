Coronavirus: UK Health minister Nadine Dorries tests positive
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () Britain's junior health minister has tested positive for coronavirus, days after attending an event alongside British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.Nadine Dorries, MP for Mid Bedfordshire, is now recovering in isolation.In a statement,...
The NHS and Public Health England (PHE) are undertaking a significant expansion of coronavirus testing, with enhanced labs helping the health service carry out 10,000 tests daily. Across the UK, over..
The Tory MP is believed to have met "hundreds of people" in parliament in the past week and attended a reception hosted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Daily Record Also reported by •Reuters •BBC News