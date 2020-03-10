Global  

Coronavirus: UK Health minister Nadine Dorries tests positive

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: UK Health minister Nadine Dorries tests positiveBritain's junior health minister has tested positive for coronavirus, days after attending an event alongside British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.Nadine Dorries, MP for Mid Bedfordshire, is now recovering in isolation.In a statement,...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Health minister is first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus

Health minister is first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus 01:08

 Health minister Nadine Dorries has become the first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus.The Conservative MP confirmed she was self-isolating after testing positive, while officials were working to identify how she came into contact with the virus. In a statement on Tuesday evening, Ms Dorries said:...

NHS England ramps up Coronavirus testing [Video]NHS England ramps up Coronavirus testing

The NHS and Public Health England (PHE) are undertaking a significant expansion of coronavirus testing, with enhanced labs helping the health service carry out 10,000 tests daily. Across the UK, over..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published

Coronavirus In Minnesota: MDH Confirms 3rd Presumptive Case Of COVID-19, Patient In Critical Condition [Video]Coronavirus In Minnesota: MDH Confirms 3rd Presumptive Case Of COVID-19, Patient In Critical Condition

A third person in Minnesota has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) and is in critical condition, state health officials announced Tuesday. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:37Published


Coronavirus: Health minister Nadine Dorries tests positive

Nadine Dorries is self-isolating at home and she is now one of 382 cases in the UK.
BBC News Also reported by •Staffordshire NewsletterReutersThe AgeBelfast Telegraph

Nadine Dorries tests positive for coronavirus as English Health Minister put in isolation

Nadine Dorries tests positive for coronavirus as English Health Minister put in isolationThe Tory MP is believed to have met "hundreds of people" in parliament in the past week and attended a reception hosted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Daily Record Also reported by •ReutersBBC News

RachaelAHancock

DismayedCanadian RT @RVAwonk: Yikes. UK Health Minister Nadine Dorries has tested positive for #coronavirus. She reportedly fell ill on Friday and has been… 2 seconds ago

WWJ71017

⚪Wong Wen Jing🔴 RT @business: U.K. Health Minister Nadine Dorries, who tested positive for coronavirus, fell ill a day after attending a reception at PM Bo… 3 seconds ago

sqwt456

레베디 ₍₍⁽⁽춤추는 하리보 ₎₎⁾⁾🇭🇰 RT @BloombergAsia: U.K. Health Minister Nadine Dorries has become the first British member of parliament to test positive for coronavirus h… 4 seconds ago

Redcountessa

Redcountessa #Richard4Deputy RT @Steven_Swinford: EXCLUSIVE Nadine Dorries, a health minister, has become first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus She has been in We… 7 seconds ago

AlySaidWhat

Aly Deng RT @BBCBreaking: Health minister Nadine Dorries says she has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating https://t.co/79GYWaeJDb 7 seconds ago

parkse

R❤️saParks #Resistance🌊 #MeToo voteblue2020 RT @Dangchick1: Coronavirus Live Updates: British Health Minister Nadine Dorries, Has Virus; No Audience For Next Democratic Debate. She h… 9 seconds ago

LParsons69

Larry Parsons RT @JuliaManch: BREAKING: UK Health minister Nadine Dorries tests positive for coronavirus, says she will self-isolate https://t.co/MoQG4I… 13 seconds ago

WayneJones28

Wayne Jones It doesn't seem to state if she has visited countries outside of the UK we need to know the full facts not a feel s… https://t.co/WQoibUnlc1 15 seconds ago

