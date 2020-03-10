Coronavirus: UK Health minister Nadine Dorries tests positive

DismayedCanadian RT @RVAwonk: Yikes. UK Health Minister Nadine Dorries has tested positive for #coronavirus. She reportedly fell ill on Friday and has been… 2 seconds ago

⚪Wong Wen Jing🔴 RT @business: U.K. Health Minister Nadine Dorries, who tested positive for coronavirus, fell ill a day after attending a reception at PM Bo… 3 seconds ago

레베디 ₍₍⁽⁽춤추는 하리보 ₎₎⁾⁾🇭🇰 RT @BloombergAsia: U.K. Health Minister Nadine Dorries has become the first British member of parliament to test positive for coronavirus h… 4 seconds ago

Redcountessa #Richard4Deputy RT @Steven_Swinford: EXCLUSIVE Nadine Dorries, a health minister, has become first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus She has been in We… 7 seconds ago

Aly Deng RT @BBCBreaking: Health minister Nadine Dorries says she has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating https://t.co/79GYWaeJDb 7 seconds ago

R❤️saParks #Resistance🌊 #MeToo voteblue2020 RT @Dangchick1: Coronavirus Live Updates: British Health Minister Nadine Dorries, Has Virus; No Audience For Next Democratic Debate. She h… 9 seconds ago

Larry Parsons RT @JuliaManch: BREAKING: UK Health minister Nadine Dorries tests positive for coronavirus, says she will self-isolate https://t.co/MoQG4I… 13 seconds ago