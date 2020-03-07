Global  

Biden wins Mississippi and Missouri in early blow to Sanders

CTV News Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Joe Biden delivered decisive wins in Missouri and Mississippi on Tuesday, dealing an early blow to Bernie Sanders on a night when six states were up for grabs.
News video: Biden, Sanders Prepare For Next Round Of Primary Elections

Biden, Sanders Prepare For Next Round Of Primary Elections 04:09

 More than 300 delegates are up for grabs Tuesday as voters in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington go to the polls.

Former VP Joe Biden crushed the competition in March 3rd Super Tuesday contests. Sen. Bernie Sanders lost multiple states he carried in 2016 and underperformed in nearly every other. The Super..

Business Insider reports that former Vice President Joe Biden is surging in polls. Biden is seeing his highest satisfaction numbers among Democratic voters this entire cycle. Voters have turned on..

Joe Biden delivered decisive wins in Missouri and Mississippi on Tuesday, dealing an early blow to Bernie Sanders on a night when six states were up for grabs.
Beyond Michigan, Mr. Sanders could get a boost in Idaho, North Dakota or Washington state, where polls haven’t yet closed.
