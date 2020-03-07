|
Biden wins Mississippi and Missouri in early blow to Sanders
|
|
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Joe Biden delivered decisive wins in Missouri and Mississippi on Tuesday, dealing an early blow to Bernie Sanders on a night when six states were up for grabs.
|
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
How Sanders Is Fairing In 2020 Vs. 2016
Former VP Joe Biden crushed the competition in March 3rd Super Tuesday contests.
Sen. Bernie Sanders lost multiple states he carried in 2016 and underperformed in nearly every other.
The Super..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32Published
Sanders Satisfaction Drops
Business Insider reports that former Vice President Joe Biden is surging in polls.
Biden is seeing his highest satisfaction numbers among Democratic voters this entire cycle.
Voters have turned on..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37Published
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this