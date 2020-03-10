Global  

Judicial council proposes changes to bill on sex-assault training for judges

CTV News Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
The Canadian Judicial Council is worried that judicial independence will be compromised if the federal government passes a law requiring new judges to commit to taking training in sexual assault law.
