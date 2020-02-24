Global  

No evidence that Russia has taken steps to help any candidate in 2020, intelligence official tells Congress

Seattle Times Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON – A senior U.S. intelligence official told Senate lawmakers on Tuesday that they do not have evidence that Russia is interfering in the 2020 election to benefit a particular candidate, according to three officials familiar with the closed briefing. The head of national counterintelligence, William Evanina, told senators that the Russians “continue to be […]
