Biden Defeats Sanders In Michigan, Missouri And Mississippi Democratic Presidential Contests
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () By Ken Bredemeier and Chris Hannas
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden swept to victories Tuesday over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Democratic presidential nominating contests in Mississippi, Missouri and Michigan, increasing his lead in the race to oppose Republican President Donald Trump in November’s national...
Biden Wins Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi Democratic Primaries Based on exit polls conducted by Edison Media Research, the former vice president was projected as the winner of the six state primary day. Michigan was the biggest prize of the day with 125 delegates up for grabs. While Michigan has...
