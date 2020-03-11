Global  

Madame La Maire: Paris, Reform, And The Improbable Rise Of Anne Hidalgo – OpEd

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
By Caleb Mills

When Anne Hidalgo swept into power the evening of March 30, 2014, it came at a time when her party and principles faced the real possibility of political irrelevance. The unpopular presidency of Socialist Francois Hollande, who’s job approval had notoriously tanked to ​13%​, had even cost her party...
