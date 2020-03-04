Global  

New Study On COVID-19 Estimates 5.1 Days For Incubation Period

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
An analysis of publicly available data on infections from the new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, that causes the respiratory illness COVID-19 yielded an estimate of 5.1 days for the median disease incubation period, according to a new study led by researchers at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. This median time from...
