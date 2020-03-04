Global  

‘It’s just everywhere already’: How delays in testing set back the U.S. coronavirus response

Seattle Times Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The failure to tap into a Pacific Northwest flu study was one in a series of missed chances by the federal government to ensure more widespread testing in the early days of the outbreak. Instead, the crisis grew undetected — and exponentially.
