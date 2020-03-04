Grada Byrd RT @joncoopertweets: ‘It’s Just Everywhere Already’: How Delays in Testing Set Back the U.S. Coronavirus Response 🦠 https://t.co/tgiell1dac 5 seconds ago Rose PArsons ‘It’s Just Everywhere Already’: How Delays in Testing Set Back the U.S. Coronavirus Response https://t.co/TsiF7dpDDc 18 seconds ago NotMyPresident By Feb. 25, Chu and her colleagues began performing coronavirus tests, without government approval...They quickly h… https://t.co/j8izjD6vzk 45 seconds ago Steffen Frost RT @TomFitton: ‘It’s Just Everywhere Already’: How Delays in Testing Set Back the U.S. Coronavirus Response https://t.co/He8m5XbO5e https:/… 1 minute ago Jack Hutton RT @sarasidnerCNN: ‘It’s Just Everywhere Already’: How Delays in Testing Set Back the U.S. Coronavirus Response - The New York Times with a… 1 minute ago AgolfTwittlerofOrangeSkidMark ‘It’s Just Everywhere Already’: How Delays in Testing Set Back the U.S. Coronavirus Response - The New York Times https://t.co/MqU1pvShw7 2 minutes ago NotMyPresident ‘It’s Just Everywhere Already’: How Delays in Testing Set Back the U.S. Coronavirus Response https://t.co/6Wr5daFmvd via @seattletimes 3 minutes ago Gary Lyman RT @DrSnowInBus: How to you adapt rules and regulations designed to protect people during normal times to pandemics? @HelenChuMD and @seatt… 3 minutes ago