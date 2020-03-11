Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Joe Biden Cements Frontrunner Status With More Primary Wins

Joe Biden Cements Frontrunner Status With More Primary Wins

Newsy Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Joe Biden Cements Frontrunner Status With More Primary WinsWatch VideoSix more states weighed in on the race for the Democratic nomination Tuesday and Joe Biden racked up more key primary victories. 

"It's more than a comeback, in my view, our campaign. It's a comeback for the soul of this nation," Biden said Tuesday night. 

The Associated Press projected Biden would win Idaho,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Joe Biden Cements Frontrunner Status With More Primary Wins

Joe Biden Cements Frontrunner Status With More Primary Wins 01:02

 Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington voted Tuesday, and Michigan was the biggest delegate prize.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden Widening His Lead After Big Win In Florida [Video]

Joe Biden Widening His Lead After Big Win In Florida

CBS News correspondent Laura Podesta reports on Biden's Tuesday sweep of Bernie Sanders.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:52Published
Sanders To "Reassess" His Campaign [Video]

Sanders To "Reassess" His Campaign

Bernie Sanders suffered bruising losses in the latest round of primaries on Tuesday. Joe Biden has 1153 delegates. Sanders has 861 delegates. According to Reuters, Sanders is facing increasing pressure..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

The End For Bernie? Joe Biden Solidifies Front-Runner Status With Near-Sweep On Primary Night

Joe Biden Solidifies Front-Runner Status Near-Sweep On Primary Night
Daily Caller Also reported by •cbs4.com

Joe Biden grip on Democratic nomination tightens with big wins

Joe Biden took a vice-like grip on the Democratic nomination race Tuesday with big primary wins in Michigan and other states confirming his growing advantage...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Seattle TimesSBS

You Might Like


Tweets about this

deveregroup

deVere Group Biden cements frontrunner status over Sanders #deVereNews https://t.co/RRKH8m4yMB https://t.co/rCYVj0BKF2 6 days ago

fdjordanjr

jack jordan Joe Biden Cements Frontrunner Status With More Primary Wins https://t.co/IkPNRJJEWf via @newsy 6 days ago

JMahr04

John🌹 @KCobain69 @Grungeinista @yeeyee187 @Lubchansky @ErnieLies You can compare Bernie winning Nevada coverage to Biden… https://t.co/5QJaBj82x5 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.