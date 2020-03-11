Global  

First coronavirus death in Belgium, Belga news agency says

Reuters Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Belgium's health ministry reported on Wednesday the first coronavirus death in the country, Belga news agency said citing a statement.
