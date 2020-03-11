Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > U.S., Canada Intercept 2 Russian Aircraft Off The Coast Of Alaska

U.S., Canada Intercept 2 Russian Aircraft Off The Coast Of Alaska

Newsy Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
U.S., Canada Intercept 2 Russian Aircraft Off The Coast Of AlaskaWatch VideoThe U.S. and Canada intercepted two Russian jets off the coast of Alaska, following them for about four hours.

The North America Aerospace Defense Command said two Russian reconnaissance bombers entered an Alaskan military zone over the Beaufort Sea.

While they never entered U.S. or Canadian airspace, the Russian...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: U.S., Canada Intercept 2 Russian Aircraft Off The Coast Of Alaska

U.S., Canada Intercept 2 Russian Aircraft Off The Coast Of Alaska 00:44

 Two Russian reconnaissance bombers entered an Alaskan military zone over the Beaufort Sea — flying there for about four hours.

Recent related news from verified sources

US, Canadian fighter jets intercept Russian reconnaissance aircraft near Alaska coast, video shows

U.S. and Canadian fighter jets intercepted two Russian reconnaissance planes near Alaska on Monday, flying with the foreign aircraft for hours until they finally...
FOXNews.com

U.S. And Canadian Aircraft Intercept Russian Military Jets Flying Near Alaskan Coast

U.S. And Canadian Aircraft Intercept Russian Military Jets Flying Near Alaskan CoastAircraft from the United States and Canadian military intercepted two Russian jets that were flying near the coast of Alaska for several hours, military...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

compro_tax

Winsome Martin US and Canadian jets intercept Russian reconnaissance aircraft off Alaska - CNN https://t.co/Td1s9T2lyT via @GoogleNews 1 hour ago

C_R_Hustlewell

C. R. RT @Star_Foreign: U.S. and Canadian fighter jets have intercepted and escorted two Russian reconnaissance planes flying off the coast of Al… 3 days ago

waheedHabib7

Waheed Habib U.S., Canada Intercept 2 Russian Aircraft Off The Coast Of Alaska https://t.co/X0zI1AA7K5 4 days ago

Br12RCLegionNL

Br#12RCLegionNL RT @Legion_Magazine: Canadian and U.S. jets intercept Russian aircraft off the coast of Alaska: https://t.co/ode86HoHZm #miitary 4 days ago

FletcherCbpaws

Carolyn fletcher RT @gntlman: US and Canadian jets intercept Russian reconnaissance aircraft off Alaska - CNNPolitics https://t.co/eyWzVjff0v 4 days ago

zoinksyow6

Elba Schoenborn RT @jost_jutta: US and Canadian jets intercept Russian reconnaissance aircraft off Alaska - CNNPolitics https://t.co/8A4Bcd3swC Helllllooo… 4 days ago

jost_jutta

Sauerkraut US and Canadian jets intercept Russian reconnaissance aircraft off Alaska - CNNPolitics https://t.co/8A4Bcd3swC He… https://t.co/OwQe3jnmgV 4 days ago

JoeSkurzewski

Joe Skurzewski 🎥 RT @JoeSkurz_KMOT: US F-22 stealth jets and Canadian CF-18 fighters intercepted two Russian reconnaissance aircraft while they were flying… 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.