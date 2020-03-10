Would A Victorious Joe Biden Be Removed For Mental Incapacity? – OpEd
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () The Democratic Party is now confronted with a dilemma. Its two possible presidential nominees are perhaps equally unpalatable, though for different reasons. Socialist Bernie Sanders is, the establishment believes from a practical standpoint, ideologically unfit; Joe Biden is a garrulous gaffe machine who is mentally unfit. Yet...
Presidential Candidates Turn to 'Virtual' Campaigns Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Due to the global pandemic, candidates are having to avoid gatherings with large crowds. Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden..
Former California GOP Spokeswoman Jen Kerns and Democratic strategist Michael Trujillo join Larry King on PoliticKING to discuss how the coronavirus is impacting 2020 politics and weigh in on Joe Biden..