John Olsen RT @FDD_Iran: #Iran agrees to send black boxes of crashed jet to #Ukraine: https://t.co/RRGiU22Hl7 7 hours ago FDD's Iran Program #Iran agrees to send black boxes of crashed jet to #Ukraine: https://t.co/RRGiU22Hl7 8 hours ago Suzanne DJohnso🌊🌊 RT @DailyStarLeb: Iran agrees to send black boxes of crashed jet to Ukraine https://t.co/liChZa9VFd 14 hours ago Giulio Terzi #Iran agrees to send black boxes of downed airliner to Ukraine:.reut.rs/2ICZgxz. @GlobalCRL @Geopoliticainfo 1 day ago Jill Tahmooressi RT @UANI: It’s been two months. The fact that Iran took this long to agree to hand over the black boxes from the downed passenger plane to… 1 day ago UANI It’s been two months. The fact that Iran took this long to agree to hand over the black boxes from the downed passe… https://t.co/bU8GVVzXnG 1 day ago ireportnews Iran agrees to give PS752 black boxes to Ukraine more than two months after shoot down - The Iranian Civil Aviation… https://t.co/J4wXeWwGK3 1 day ago Elke Götze Iran agrees to send black boxes of downed airliner to Ukraine - World News https://t.co/Zm0HLWaEBw via @HDNER 2 days ago