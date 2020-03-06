Wanting To Cut Social Security Along With Everything Else Is Still Wanting To Cut Social Security – OpEd
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () Glenn Kessler, the Washington Post’s fact checker, has a tough job. He tries to sort of what is true and what is false in the various claims made by public figures. I don’t always agree with his calls, but I know he tries to be fair in his approach.
Recognizing this fact, I think he made the wrong call in criticizing a...
You’ve probably received one: A recorded call warns of a problem with your Social Security number. To fix it and avoid legal action, you’re told, you must... SFGate Also reported by •Motley Fool •Newsmax •FOXNews.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this
ZNet Wanting to Cut Social Security, Along with Everything Else, Is Still Wanting to Cut Social Security @DeanBaker13
https://t.co/O2Q85cByzF 4 days ago