Spain: PM Sánchez Says ‘We Will Do Whatever Is Necessary To Combat This Public Health Emergency’

Tina Kris RT @DeItaOne: SPANISH PM SANCHEZ SAYS DOES NOT RULE OUT THAT THERE WILL BE OVER 10,000 CASES OF CORONAVIRUS IN SPAIN AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK 11 minutes ago Michael T Clarke RT @catalannews: Pedro Sánchez says that the Spanish government will mobilize all sort of resources tomorrow, Saturday, "to better protect… 27 minutes ago Residents Corner Spain: #Coronavirus: URGENT: State of Alarm: the Socialist Govt of Pres. Pedro Sanchez will announce a State of Al… https://t.co/AN4Eys5D3Q 43 minutes ago StClair NordicAsset Pedro Sanchez ever so Pisces says 'we will just do whatever it takes.' State of emergency nationwide Spain is decla… https://t.co/FjHbHlS3zv 49 minutes ago Catalan News Pedro Sánchez says that the Spanish government will mobilize all sort of resources tomorrow, Saturday, "to better p… https://t.co/7tkLX0Px1G 54 minutes ago PicyVicy RT @NordnetAxel: SPANISH PM SANCHEZ SAYS DOES NOT RULE OUT THAT THERE WILL BE OVER 10,000 CASES OF CORONAVIRUS IN SPAIN AS EARLY AS NEXT WE… 55 minutes ago Jamie Coles Spanish President, Pedro Sanchez, declares state of alarm in Spain, giving the central government the power to redi… https://t.co/jbsDO9n00F 55 minutes ago