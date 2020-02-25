Spain: PM Sánchez Says ‘We Will Do Whatever Is Necessary To Combat This Public Health Emergency’
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has called for a united and coordinated response to the coronavirus crisis and announced the government’s action plan to support families, guarantee the supply of healthcare material, protect jobs and provide liquidity to SMEs.
Watch the full news conference: Gov. Tony Evers has declared a public health emergency in Wisconsin in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The declaration will direct the Department of Health Services (DHS) to use "all the resources necessary" to contain the outbreak, according to a news...
On Friday, Facebook announced that it would further attempt to limit coronavirus-related chaos on its platform by banning commerce listings and advertisements... TechCrunch Also reported by •CBS News •Reuters