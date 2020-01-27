Global  

U.S. To Host Upcoming G-7 Meeting Via Teleconference

Newsy Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
U.S. To Host Upcoming G-7 Meeting Via TeleconferenceWatch VideoThe U.S. announced Wednesday it will host an upcoming G-7 meeting virtually rather than in Pittsburgh. The State Department said the move is out of an "abundance of caution," presumably due to coronavirus concern.

A department spokesperson thanked Pittsburgh for its willingness to host the meeting and said it...
News video: U.S. To Host Upcoming G-7 Meeting Via Teleconference

U.S. To Host Upcoming G-7 Meeting Via Teleconference 01:02

 The State Department said it looks forward to holding future events in Pittsburgh, which was supposed to host the meeting.

