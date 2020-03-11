Global  

Coronavirus: Italy to close all shops except pharmacies and food outlets

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Italy has announced all shops except pharmacies and food outlets will be closed in response to the country's coronavirus outbreak. The move comes as the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Italy jumped in the past 24 hours...
News video: Coronavirus social distancing on display at this supermarket

Coronavirus social distancing on display at this supermarket 00:30

 Italian shoppers are using social distancing amid coronavirus concerns. Watch the eerie sight as customers stand several feet apart in line outside a supermarket in Florence, Italy.

