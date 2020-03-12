Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Calculation, Chaos, And A Cosmonaut’s Speech: Five Takeaways From Putin’s Big Bombshell – Analysis

Calculation, Chaos, And A Cosmonaut’s Speech: Five Takeaways From Putin’s Big Bombshell – Analysis

Eurasia Review Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
By Steve Gutterman*

(RFE/RL) — The most obvious answer to the question of why Vladimir Putin is giving himself the option of seeking two more terms as Russian president is also the simplest one: He wants to stay in the Kremlin until 2036. Behind the scenes, it may be a bit more complicated.

Here are five takeaways about...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.