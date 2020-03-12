Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Shot 9 times during NZ mosque massacre, survivor overcomes fear

Shot 9 times during NZ mosque massacre, survivor overcomes fear

Khaleej Times Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Atacocugu survived the attack at Al Noor, one of two mosques in Christchurch that were attacked on March 15 last year.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Shot 9 times during mosque massacre, survivor overcomes fear

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — When the gunman walked into the Al Noor mosque, Temel Atacocugu was kneeling for Friday prayers. He looked up into the man’s...
Seattle Times

'I faced my fear': Mosque massacre survivor a year on

Temel Atacocugu was shot nine times during the extremist attack at Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, NZ, last year.
The Age

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.