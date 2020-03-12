Shot 9 times during NZ mosque massacre, survivor overcomes fear

Atacocugu survived the attack at Al Noor, one of two mosques in Christchurch that were attacked on March 15 last year.



Recent related news from verified sources Shot 9 times during mosque massacre, survivor overcomes fear CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — When the gunman walked into the Al Noor mosque, Temel Atacocugu was kneeling for Friday prayers. He looked up into the man’s...

Seattle Times 4 days ago



'I faced my fear': Mosque massacre survivor a year on Temel Atacocugu was shot nine times during the extremist attack at Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, NZ, last year.

The Age 3 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this