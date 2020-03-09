Global  

Slovenia to close all schools from Monday due to coronavirus

Reuters Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Slovenia plans to close all schools from Monday in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Marjan Sarec said on Thursday.
Slovenia to close schools, reject cargo traffic from Italy

Slovenia plans to close all schools and kindergartens from Monday in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Marjan Sarec said on...
Reuters India

Poland to close schools as of Monday due to coronavirus

All Polish schools will close starting on Monday to curtail the spread of the coronavirus, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday.
Reuters India

