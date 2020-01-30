Eight weeks' worth of food - but let's not go crazy, says Sydney resident

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Jackdaw nursed back to health by family



A jackdaw chick dumped in a back garden by a seagull has been nursed back to health by a family - and still lives with them eight months later. Jake was just three weeks old when it was plucked.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:35 Published on January 30, 2020

