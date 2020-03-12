Global  

Carnival's Princess Cruises suspends global operations for two months on coronavirus fears

Reuters Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Carnival Corp's Princess Cruises, the operator of two coronavirus-stricken ships, said on Thursday it would suspend global operations of its 18 cruise ships for two months due to the outbreak.
News video: Princess Cruises Suspending Global Operations For 60 Days

Princess Cruises Suspending Global Operations For 60 Days 01:06

 Princess Cruises, which had one of its ships quarantined off the coast of Japan last month, is suspending global operations through early May because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Recent related videos from verified sources

What to do if you're stuck at home: Expert advice on coronavirus cabin fever [Video]What to do if you're stuck at home: Expert advice on coronavirus cabin fever

So, school is out for the rest of the month. Now what? For parents juggling health fears with logistical concerns, experts have some advice to cure cabin fever.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:56Published

Royal Caribbean, NCL, Costa Cruises Suspend Operations Due To Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]Royal Caribbean, NCL, Costa Cruises Suspend Operations Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Royal Caribbean Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Lines are both suspending all cruises for the next 30 days. The decision comes as officials recommend people forgo taking cruises during the coronavirus..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Princess Cruises suspending global operations for 60 days

MIAMI (AP) — Princess Cruises, which had one of its ships quarantined off the coast of Japan last month, is suspending global operations through early May...
Seattle Times

Alert: Princess Cruises to suspend global operations through May 10 because of coronavirus

NEW YORK (AP) — Princess Cruises to suspend global operations through May 10 because of coronavirus.
SeattlePI.com

