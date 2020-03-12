Trudeau self-isolating as wife Sophie awaits result of COVID-19 test
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating after his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, began exhibiting mild flu-like symptoms after returning from a speaking engagement in the U.K.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating over concerns of contracting the coronavirus. According to Business Insider, the news comes after Trudeau's wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, got flu-like symptoms. Mrs. Trudeau is now is being tested for the coronavirus. Grégoire Trudeau...
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was in self-isolation after his wife tested positive for coronavirus, promised to help people who take a financial hit because of the outbreak. This report..