Trudeau self-isolating as wife Sophie awaits result of COVID-19 test

CTV News Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating after his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, began exhibiting mild flu-like symptoms after returning from a speaking engagement in the U.K.
Justin Trudeau Self-Isolates After Wife Displays Flu-Like Symptoms

Justin Trudeau Self-Isolates After Wife Displays Flu-Like Symptoms 00:35

 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating over concerns of contracting the coronavirus. According to Business Insider, the news comes after Trudeau's wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, got flu-like symptoms. Mrs. Trudeau is now is being tested for the coronavirus. Grégoire Trudeau...

