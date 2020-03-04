Global  

Senate Votes to Overturn Trump Administration's Student Debt Rule

Newsy Thursday, 12 March 2020
Senate Votes to Overturn Trump Administration's Student Debt RuleWatch VideoThe Senate has voted to reject a Trump administration rule that would limit debt relief for students deceived by for-profit colleges.

According to CNN, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos believes the rule is needed to protect taxpayers from people trying to scam the system by applying for debt relief that they don’t...
News video: Senate Votes to Overturn Trump Administration's Student Debt Rule

Senate Votes to Overturn Trump Administration's Student Debt Rule 00:54

 Republicans and Democrats in the Senate are trying to overturn Trump administration rule slated to go into effect in July.

