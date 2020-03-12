What Happens If US Declares A Coronavirus National Emergency

Global  

By Masood Farivar

With the World Health Organization classifying the global coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, U.S. President Donald Trump announced late Wednesday a series of emergency measures, including an unprecedented 30-day suspension of all flights from Europe.

But Trump, who spoke from the Oval Office, stopped short...
 President Donald Trump announced Friday that he is declaring the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency, as Washington struggles with providing Americans with relief and officials race to slow the spread of the outbreak.

Coronavirus: Trump to declare national emergency and invoke Stafford Act, reports say

Donald Trump will declare a national state of emergency as the US braces for the coronavirus pandemic, according to reports.
Independent

Trump to declare coronavirus a national emergency - source

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday will declare a national emergency over the fast-spreading coronavirus, opening the door to providing more federal aid to...
Reuters

