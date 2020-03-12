What Happens If US Declares A Coronavirus National Emergency
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () By Masood Farivar
With the World Health Organization classifying the global coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, U.S. President Donald Trump announced late Wednesday a series of emergency measures, including an unprecedented 30-day suspension of all flights from Europe.
But Trump, who spoke from the Oval Office, stopped short...
President Donald Trump announced Friday that he is declaring the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency, as Washington struggles with providing Americans with relief and officials race to slow the spread of the outbreak.