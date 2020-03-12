What Happens If US Declares A Coronavirus National Emergency



Recent related videos from verified sources Hogan Puts Out Emergency Order To Expand Child Care Access Due To Coronavirus



Gov. Larry Hogan Saturday announced new measures designed to make child care access easier for first responders and other "critical personnel" during Maryland's coronavirus-related state of emergency. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:26 Published 6 hours ago Giant Eagle Adjust Hours



With a state of emergency declaration in place, Giant Eagle has adjusted its hours. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:24 Published 6 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus: Trump to declare national emergency and invoke Stafford Act, reports say Donald Trump will declare a national state of emergency as the US braces for the coronavirus pandemic, according to reports.

Independent 2 days ago



Trump to declare coronavirus a national emergency - source U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday will declare a national emergency over the fast-spreading coronavirus, opening the door to providing more federal aid to...

Reuters 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this