PM Johnson warns Britons: more loved ones are going to die from coronavirus

Reuters Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Thursday that many more families would see their loved ones die from coronavirus, as the government's chief scientific adviser said Britain likely has as many as 10,000 people infected.
News video: Boris Johnson says families will continue to 'lose loved ones before their time' in coronavirus update

Boris Johnson says families will continue to 'lose loved ones before their time' in coronavirus update 02:24

 The Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said families would continue to “lose loved ones before their time” as the coronavirus outbreak worsens. “We’ve all got to be clear, this is the worst public health crisis for a generation,” said the PM.

