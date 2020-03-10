Multiple Cruise Lines Suspend Operations Due To Coronavirus

Global  

Newsy Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Multiple Cruise Lines Suspend Operations Due To CoronavirusWatch VideoTwo cruise lines announced they're temporarily ceasing operations because of the coronavirus

The first, Viking Cruises, is canceling trips from Thursday through the end of April. 

The chairman of Viking Cruises made the decision after three British tourists tested positive after traveling on one of its...
 Princess Cruises said all of its 18 ships will cease operations until May 11, and Viking Cruises said it&apos;s canceling cruises through April 30.

Royal Caribbean, NCL, Costa Cruises Suspend Operations Due To Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]Royal Caribbean, NCL, Costa Cruises Suspend Operations Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Royal Caribbean Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Lines are both suspending all cruises for the next 30 days. The decision comes as officials recommend people forgo taking cruises during the coronavirus..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:19Published

Broward Schools To Stay Open But All Sporting Events Canceled [Video]Broward Schools To Stay Open But All Sporting Events Canceled

CBS4's Carey Codd explains Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie rationale.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:39Published


Coronavirus: Major cruise lines suspend operations, U.S. ships brought to halt

The suspension of all cruises begins midnight Friday as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
USATODAY.com

Broward Couple Aboard Grand Princess Suing Princess Cruise Lines Over Handling Of Coronavirus

A Broward County couple still aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship docked in Oakland, California, has filed a lawsuit against the ship's operator Princess...
cbs4.com

