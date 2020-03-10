Multiple Cruise Lines Suspend Operations Due To Coronavirus
|
|
Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Watch VideoTwo cruise lines announced they're temporarily ceasing operations because of the coronavirus.
The first, Viking Cruises, is canceling trips from Thursday through the end of April.
The chairman of Viking Cruises made the decision after three British tourists tested positive after traveling on one of its...
|
|
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this